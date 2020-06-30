GE2020: PAP’s Tin Pei Ling faces PPP’s sole representative Goh Meng Seng in MacPherson SMC

SINGAPORE: The single seat of MacPherson will see a straight fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP) incumbent Tin Pei Ling and opposition figure Goh Meng Seng from the People’s Power Party (PPP).

Both candidates successfully filed their nomination papers at Kong Hwa School on Tuesday (Jun 30).

This is Ms Tin’s third General Election representing MacPherson.

“This election is about your lives, your jobs, your future and who has the best ability to help you during this difficult time. Please let me serve you and MacPherson,” said Ms Tin in her balcony speech after her candidacy was confirmed.

In the 2015 General Election, she won the seat in a three-cornered fight with the Workers’ Party (WP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP), garnering 65.58 per cent of the vote.

Mr Goh previously contested in Tampines GRC in 2011 as leader of NSP, and in Aljunied GRC in 2006 with WP.

“MacPherson voters, you can get all you want from the PAP and the PA. But you must remember, who can represent you and your interests in CPF, HDB and health are policies in the debate. Thank you,” said Mr Goh in his balcony speech.

MacPherson SMC is the only constituency the PPP is contesting. The party fielded candidates in Chua Chu Kang GRC in 2015, but garnered just 23.11 per cent of the vote against the PAP.

