GE2020: SPP chairman Jose Raymond to challenge PAP incumbent Sitoh Yih Pin in Potong Pasir SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Sitoh Yih Pin will go head to head with Singapore People’s Party (SPP) chairman Jose Raymond in Potong Pasir SMC in the 2020 General Election.

The two candidates successfully filed their nomination papers at Kong Hwa School on Tuesday (Jun 30).



Mr Sitoh, 56, has represented Potong Pasir since the 2011 General Election, when he edged out SPP’s Lina Chiam by just 114 votes.



In the 2015 General Election, Mr Sitoh again went up against Mrs Chiam – winning by a larger margin of 66.39 per cent of the vote against SPP’s 33.61 per cent.



Potong Pasir was the stronghold of opposition stalwart Chiam See Tong for 27 years until 2011, when he left to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.



The SPP’s candidate this election, Mr Raymond, succeeded Mrs Chiam as SPP chairman in November last year. This is his first electoral outing.



The former journalist is currently the chief strategy officer of communications firm Spin Worldwide. He is also the former executive director of the Singapore Environment Council and was once Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s press secretary.

“Our journey towards a more compassionate, equitable, fairer society begins today. That journey begins with the decisions we make. For me, it’s a journey to try to help you see that there is a better Singapore,” he said.

Potong Pasir’s electoral boundaries were changed for the first time in more than 30 years in the latest review for the 2020 General Election. The SMC now includes two polling districts previously from Marine Parade GRC.



Two others areas – Braddell Road and Lorong 8 Toa Payoh – have been moved from Potong Pasir to Bishan-Toa Payoh.

