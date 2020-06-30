GE2020: PAP and WP to face off at new Punggol West SMC

SINGAPORE: At the new Punggol West Single Member Constituency (SMC), People’s Action Party (PAP) incumbent Sun Xueling will be up against the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Tan Chen Chen.



Ms Sun, 41, also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Development, held the ward when it was under the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. The SMC was carved out of the GRC earlier this year. Ms Sun has been a Member of Parliament since 2015.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have served you faithfully for the past five years, met many of you and watched your children grow,” said Ms Sun.

“There are many exciting plans for Punggol and I hope to work with you and the Pasir Ris-Punggol team to create an even more valued home for all.”



Ms Tan, 38, a contracts administrator, is contesting for the first time.



She has volunteered with WP since 2015 and was active in Aljunied GRC under Mr Low Thia Khiang’s Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I will do my best to serve you wholeheartedly. Please vote for the Workers’ Party. Make your vote count,” said Ms Tan.



The line-up of the parties was confirmed at the end of nominations at the St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School nomination centre.



The Peoples Voice party had earlier indicated that it would contest this SMC but did not field anyone for the post on nomination day.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram