GE2020: PAP’s Melvin Yong up against Reform Party’s Kumar Appavoo in Radin Mas SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) faces a contest from the Reform Party (RP) in Radin Mas SMC in the upcoming General Election.

PAP will field National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong, who has been moved from neighbouring Tanjong Pagar GRC.

It was confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 30) that RP will field oil and gas company director Kumar Appavoo, who also contested Radin Mas in 2015.

In 2015, the PAP’s Sam Tan contested in a three-cornered fight against Mr Appavoo and independent candidate Han Hui Hui, winning with 77.3 per cent of the vote.

Mr Tan also won in the 2011 General Election, when Radin Mas SMC was carved out of Tanjong Pagar GRC. That year, he ran against National Solidarity Party veteran Yip Yew Weng, winning with 67 per cent of the vote.

There are 24,980 voters in Radin Mas SMC.

Mr Tan, who was Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Foreign Affairs, announced on Monday that he was stepping down for “younger persons to take over and to serve the people of Radin Mas”. He started his political career in Tanjong Pagar in 2006.

"So this is part of the PAP's renewal process, to ensure that there are always younger and better people with fresh ideas to serve Singapore and Singaporeans,” he said.

