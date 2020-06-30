GE2020: PAP and WP to face off in new four-member Sengkang GRC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Workers’ Party (WP) will face off in the new Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) when Singapore goes to the polls on Jul 10.

The WP lineup comprises Mr Jamus Lim, 44, associate professor of economics at Essec Business School; Ms Raeesah Khan, 26; Ms He Ting Ru, 37, head of legal and communications at a multinational company; and Mr Louis Chua, 33, Credit Suisse's equity research analyst.

They will face Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, and new face Raymond Lye, who is a lawyer.

Formed earlier this year, the new constituency has more than 120,000 voters and is made up of the former single seats of Sengkang West and Punggol East, as well as the Sengkang Central ward of Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC. The areas under the new GRC are Compassvale, Rivervale and Anchorvale.

Mr Ng is a former MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Mr Lam the former MP for Sengkang West, Mr Amrin previously an MP in Sembawang GRC, while Mr Lye chairs the Punggol East Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC).

Speaking at the St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School nomination centre after the final line-up was announced, PAP's Mr Lye said that while the GRC is new, the PAP team has many years of experience in the areas encompassed by the GRC.



Mr Ng, who is also secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, noted that the country is facing an "unprecedented crisis" and urged voters to vote for the PAP so that the party can lead the country out of the crisis.

He said it was not just the economics of the world, but residents' livelihoods that the PAP is concerned about, their standard of living, and the various facilities the PAP wants to build with residents.



"We want to work with you, we want to engage you so that we can hear you, and build a Sengkang town that is the most livable place for all of us," he said.

The WP's Mr Lim said that his team was honoured to contest the GRC, and that they were looking forward to meeting and engaging residents through as many channels as possible. He urged residents to "make your vote count".



"As we've walked the ground over the past few years, we have listened as you have shared with us your stories, your fears and concerns, and your dreams and hopes. This in turn has informed ideas, plans and policies," he said.

"We hope to have the opportunity to share with you our aspirations and vision for a thriving happy and inclusive society for Sengkang, as well as Singapore."



