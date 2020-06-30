GE2020: PAP’s Grace Fu faces challenge from SDP newcomer Robin Low in Yuhua SMC

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Robin Low will face off against Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu of the People's Action Party in Yuhua Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Both parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Nan Hua High School on Tuesday (Jun 30).



This would be the third consecutive election that Yuhua SMC will be contested by the PAP and the SDP. Ms Fu, who is the incumbent, won 73.5 per cent of the vote in the 2015 General Election, beating SDP candidate Jaslyn Go.

This will be Mr Low’s first time contesting in a General Election.

“I have been serving you for the past 14 years but I’m not taking anything for granted. I take this election very seriously and contest for every one of your votes because you the voters of Yuhua deserve a good contest,” said Ms Fu in her balcony speech after her candidacy was confirmed.

“Support me, support the SDP, and support our 4 Yes and 1 No campaign,” said Mr Low in his speech.

Yuhua SMC was formerly part of Jurong GRC, before it was carved out as a single-seat ward during the 2011 General Election, in which Ms Fu beat SDP candidate Teo Soh Lung.



The ward has the fewest number of voters among all the SMCs, with a total of 21,376.

