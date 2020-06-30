GE2020: NSP launches manifesto calling for comprehensive medical coverage for all Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) on Tuesday (Jun 30) launched its manifesto calling for comprehensive medical coverage for all Singapore citizens.

The Comprehensive Medical Insurance should cover hospitalisation and outpatient treatments, including COVID-19 treatments, at private or restructured hospitals, polyclinics and affiliated private clinics. It should also cover all pre-existing medical conditions of children, said the party.

In addition, the insurance should be affordable and mandatory for Singaporeans, with the Government contributing at least 50 per cent of the payable premiums, it added.

For those citizens under Public Assistance, the Government would pay for the premiums in full.



While foreign workers, permanent residents (PRs) and foreigners living in Singapore may be eligible for coverage, they should not receive Government subsidies for the premiums, said NSP.



The party launched their manifesto on Facebook, with the stated objective of building a “pluralistic democracy by winning seats in parliamentary elections”.

“NSP exists to uphold democracy and to provide constructive ideas to benefit the Society,” the party’s mission statement read.

Other proposals by NSP include:

Prohibiting PRs from reselling their Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats within eight years, with a tax on derived profits to “prevent speculative transactions”. PRs also should not lease out any part of their flat

Keeping the Goods and Service Tax (GST) at 7 per cent

Singaporeans given foremost priority in the workforce

Allow Singaporeans to withdraw from their Central Provident Fund (CPF) when retrenched or “in times of hardship”. They may withdraw up to S$3,000 a month in a 6-month period, subject to a cap of 20 per cent of the CPF Ordinary Account

Reducing the national defence expenditure progressively over several years to 4.5 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The NSP on Tuesday morning filed their nomination papers to contest in Sembawang GRC and Tampines GRC.

The Sembawang GRC team includes party secretary-general Spencer Ng, treasurer Ivan Teo Tiong Boon, former NSP president Sebastian Teo, business development director Yadzeth Hairis and business owner Sathin Ravindram. They will face the People’s Action Party (PAP), led by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

NSP’s Tampines GRC team will also run against the PAP. NSP party president Reno Fong, Mr Mohd Ridzwan Bin Mohammad, Mr Yeo Ren-Yuan, Mr Choong Hon Heng and Mr Vincent Ng will challenge the PAP team led by Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon.



