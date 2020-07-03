GE2020: NSP is ready to run a town council if elected, says vice president Mohd Ridzwan

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) is ready to run a town council should they be elected, said party vice president Mohd Ridzwan on Friday (Jul 3).



“I would say yes, we are ready because we are also from different skillsets," said Mr Ridzwan, who is contesting in Tampines GRC.



“Myself I’ve done various projects and ... I am also a key officeholder in the residents’ committee.”



NSP does, however, face challenges in reaching out to voters, Mr Ridzwan said, adding that residents are not aware of their commitment and passion, and that the party has no tangible track record.



National Solidarity Party (NSP) candidates for Tampines GRC, Mohd Ridzwan (left), Eugene Yeo (center), and Vincent Ng meet residents at a coffeeshop at Block 476 Tampines St 44 during their walkabout on Jul 3, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

“Yes, we did voice out, we did give ideas in a platform and I’m very sure the Government picked up that and implement," he told reporters at a coffee shop in Tampines before his morning walkabout.



“Same thing, when we put up our manifestos, people will be reading it. But again, if the ruling party use that and tweak it a bit, they can claim it’s theirs."



Mr Ridzwan later clarified that he meant the People’s Action Party (PAP) used “improved versions” of NSP’s suggestions.



When asked what the policies were, Mr Ridzwan said that the NSP had previously raised the issues of single parents, single mothers and nationalising pre-schools.



Speaking of NSP’s chances after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat moved from Tampines to contest in East Coast GRC, Mr Ridzwan said he wanted residents to see them as a “party against a party”, rather than NSP against the Deputy Prime Minister.



A resident reading the National Solidarity Party's pamphlet. The NSP team contesting at Tampines GRC was at a coffeeshop at Blk 476 Tampines St 44 on Jul 3, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Drawing comparisons between PAP members and NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng and himself, Mr Ridzwan said: “Party to party level, I will say we are giving residents better candidates. The only thing we can’t is our accomplished tangible records.”



Mr Ridzwan was accompanied on his walkabout by Tampines NSP candidates Mr Choong Hon Heng, Mr Vincent Ng and Mr Eugene Yeo. The last member of the team, Mr Reno Fong, was not present.



In response to a question on how NSP would fund its policies, Mr Ridzwan said it would be a “similar mechanism” to how the PAP funds theirs.



“Where does the money come from - to PAP. So it’s actually a similar mechanism,” he said.



National Solidarity Party (NSP) candidate for Tampines GRC, Vincent Ng speaking to residents during a walkabout at Blk 476 Tampines St 44 on Jul 3, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

“We always want to see how best we do not burden the resident or the citizen. There are other ways, there are other avenues. If you have very good investment, that is how they achieve a good income," he added.



“If we can tap those who specialise in wealth management - we might not be an expert, but being in a place where we can consolidate all these ideas, I think that helps.”

