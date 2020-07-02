GE2020: Ong Ye Kung takes down Facebook video with Sembawang boy as it was 'not in line' with electoral rules

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung has taken down a video that was posted on Facebook on Thursday (Jul 2) after he was informed by authorities that it was "not in line with electoral rules".

Mr Ong is leading the People's Action Party (PAP) team to contest in five-seat Sembawang GRC at the General Election.

"I had a nice conversation with a boy Jony who lives in Sembawang about how it is a good place to grow up," wrote Mr Ong on Facebook.

"Jony is a great sport, we had a good chat, and we put up a short (video). However, we have been informed by authorities that this is not in line with electoral rules."

He said that the video has been taken down, and apologised for "any inconvenience caused".

Mr Ong will lead the PAP team against candidates from the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in the General Election.

The PAP team includes former Members of Parliament (MPs) Lim Wee Kiak and Vikram Nair, as well as newcomers Ms Poh Li San and Ms Mariam Jaafar.

They come up against NSP’s secretary-general Spencer Ng, treasurer Ivan Yeo, former NSP president Sebastian Teo, business development director Yadzeth Hairis and business owner Sathin Ravindran.



CNA has approached the Elections Department for comment.



