GE2020: Opposition parties on second day of walkabouts this weekend

SINGAPORE: Opposition parties were out and about on Sunday (Jun 28) in the lead-up to Nomination Day for the upcoming General Election.

Prospective candidates from the Worker's Party's (WP) Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) team held a walkabout for a second consecutive day to meet with residents.



WP chief Pritam Singh, chairman Sylvia Lim, vice-chairman Faisal Manap, Leon Perera and Gerald Giam, were seen giving out fliers and interacting with patrons and stall owners at Serangoon Garden Market & Food Centre this morning.



They were greeted by residents at the wet market and hawker centre located in the GRC's Serangoon division, with some heard wishing the candidates “all the best” and requesting photographs. The walkabout lasted for about 30 minutes.



Pritam Singh from the Workers' Party (WP) giving a fist bump at Serangoon Market and Food Centre on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

On Saturday morning, the five prospective candidates also visited two food centres in Bedok North and Eunos.

During the party’s online press conference on Friday, Mr Singh had said he will be defending his seat in Aljunied – together with Ms Lim and Mr Faisal – in the Jul 10 election.

They will be joined by former Non-Constituency Members of Parliament Mr Giam and Mr Perera, who are replacing former party chief Low Thia Khiang and Mr Chen Show Mao.

Over in WP stronghold Hougang, prospective candidate Dennis Tan went on a walkabout with Mr Png Eng Huat and Mr Low Thia Khiang, according to a video posted on his Facebook page.

Mr Png is the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Hougang, while Mr Low served as MP for the Single Member Constituency (SMC) from 1991 till 2011 before leaving to lead the GRC team in Aljunied. Both will not be contesting in this elections.



PSP WALKABOUT AT BOON LAY PLACE FOOD VILLAGE

Over at Boon Lay Place Food Village, the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock and party member Lee Hsien Yang were seen interacting with residents and stall owners at the hawker centre.



They were accompanied by the party's assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and fellow party member Michael Chua.



The market is located in West Coast GRC, a constituency which PSP had said it plans to contest in the upcoming General Election.



Residents also approached Mr Lee, who is the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to greet him with some requesting a photograph.



Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member Lee Hsien Yang at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

PSP announced last Wednesday that Mr Lee had joined the party as a member but his name was not among the full line-up of 24 potential candidates.



Dr Tan said that PSP will contest four GRCs and five SMCs - West Coast, Nee Soon, Tanjong Pagar and Chua Chu Kang GRCs, as well as Hong Kah North, Pioneer, Yio Chu Kang, Kebun Baru and Marymount SMCs.



Dr Tan is likely to be part of a five-member team contesting West Coast GRC, together with Mr Leong, Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Ms Hazel Poa and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.



SDP'S EXTENDED WALKABOUT

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) secretary-general Chee Soon Juan on Sunday did what he called an “extended walkabout”in Bukit Batok - which lasted more than three hours.

His walk, which started at about 8.30am, took him through coffee shops, a hawker centre and a market.

Secretary General of the Singapore Democratic Party Chee Soon Juan on a walkabout at Bukit Batok on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

He was accompanied by more than 10 volunteers, who were carrying baskets holding SDP flags, keychains, books written by Dr Chee and other merchandise.



Dr Chee is a familiar face in the ward since 2016, when he contested and lost a by-election there. Some residents offered donations while others offered words of support and encouragement.



While he has confirmed that he will be contesting in Bukit Batok SMC, details on the rest of the party's candidate slate will only be revealed on Nomination Day, he said.

Dr Chee said that the party looks at “quality, not quantity” in its candidate selection.



"You can put up a 100 candidates, and if they cannot perform, they're not dedicated to the issues in their town council, in the estate, in Parliament, then there's no use," he said.



SDA HOPES TO AVOID THREE-CORNERED FIGHT

Meanwhile, prospective candidates from the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) were seen greeting residents in Pasir Ris.

Party chairman Desmond Lim, chief media officer Harminder Pal Singh, Kuswadi Atnawi and Abu Mohamed first met and took pictures with about 20 elderly residents at the void deck of Block 614 Elias Road.

They later split into groups to continue their walkabouts at Elias Mall and the HDB flats along Elias Road.



Harminder Pal Singh and Desmond Lim from the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) at Elias Road on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Anne-Marie Lim)

The four men are part of SDA’s lineup to contest in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC at the upcoming General Election. Kelvin Ong, the fifth member of the team, was seen in Punggol.



On the possibility of a three-cornered fight, as Peoples Voice (PV) has also expressed interest in contesting there against the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Singh said that he is “humbly” asking PV's chief Lim Tean to give SDA a chance for a one-on-one challenge with the PAP “and not divide the woods that the alternative parties are going to get”.



NSP WALKABOUT AT KAMPUNG ADMIRALTY HAWKER CENTRE

National Solidarity Party (NSP) Secretary-General Spencer Ng led a team of about 10 people on a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre on Sunday morning.



Among them were party members Kevryn Lim and Yadzeth Haris - both of whom last contested in Sembawang GRC in 2015 - and Sebastian Teo.



Sebastian Teo, Yadzeth Haris and secretary-general Spencer Ng of the National Solidarity Party on a walkabout in Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Mr Ng declined to reveal the full line-up of candidates, but confirmed that there are three new candidates and the party will be contesting only in Sembawang GRC and Tampines GRC.



The party members handed out leaflets to residents in the hawker centre.

