GE2020: ‘We work as a team’: PAP’s Ang Wei Neng on going up against PSP’s Tan Cheng Bock in West Coast GRC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) will “leverage on the strength” of all five candidates at the hotly contested West Coast GRC, said its candidate Ang Wei Neng on Friday (Jul 3).



Mr Ang was on a walkabout at Blk 964 Jurong West St 91, where he distributed flyers and spoke to residents at a coffee shop.



The PAP team for West Coast GRC is led by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran, along with Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, Mr Ang, Ms Foo Mee Har and new face Ms Rachel Ong.



Both Mr Lee and Mr Ang moved were moved from Jurong GRC to West Coast GRC.

The PAP team faces a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team led by its secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock, together with Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Ms Hazel Poa, Mr Leong Mun Wai and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.



Speaking to the media in a doorstop interview, Mr Ang said: “We work as a team, not just as individuals.”



He cited his teammate Mr Desmond Lee as an example of someone known for helping vulnerable families.



“But for myself, what is important for me is what programmes can benefit the residents. My focus and my energy will be used to meet their needs,” said Mr Ang.



If elected, the former two-term MP for Jurong GRC will serve the Nanyang ward in West Coast GRC.



“When I was in my previous ward, I visited my blocks three to four times,” he told the media in a doorstop interview.



“But here, I’m new to all the people so I’ve been trying to visit as many blocks as possible.”



Even though he is a new face in West Coast GRC, Mr Ang said that Jurong GRC and the Nanyang ward are “close in proximity”, with similar needs.



“In terms of demographic - the number of seniors and racial mix are quite similar,” he added.



The difference however, is that residents have told him that the ward is “quite dated”.



“When I was at Jurong GRC, I added a lot of facilities such as covered walkways and renovating market areas.”



Mr Ang said he would do the same for his new ward, if elected.



“I’m confident to get the resources to renovate this place,” Mr Ang added.



