GE2020: Candidates introduced will ‘elicit responses’, important to ‘prove themselves’, says Masagos

SINGAPORE: Prospective candidates introduced during a General Election will elicit responses “which are not surprising sometimes”, said vice-chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) Masagos Zulkifli on Friday (Jun 26).



Mr Masagos was responding to a question during a PAP press conference about comments that have emerged on social media about PAP's prospective candidate Ivan Lim’s behaviour during his time in National Service.

"GE is a time ... when people who have been introduced will also elicit responses, which are not surprising sometimes," Mr Masagos said.

"I think it is important for the candidates who may have been alleged to be something, or other, to also prove themselves.



Keppel Offshore and Marine general manager Ivan Lim Shaw Chuan was formally introduced as a PAP candidate for the 2020 General Elections on Jun 24, 2020. (Photo: People's Action Party)

“And I think it is not a moment in their career, or their time with people that define them, but as a person throughout their life, and also an opportunity for them if, they have done something in the past, to redeem themselves.

“Because we have seen qualities in all our candidates that make them, what we think, good leaders that will serve our people well.”

Mr Lim, a 42-year-old general manager with Keppel Offshore and Marine, was introduced as a potential candidate for the PAP on Wednesday.

He joined Keppel Shipyard after finishing his GCE O-Levels and was awarded a scholarship by the company to pursue a diploma in marine engineering at Singapore Polytechnic. He went on to pursue a degree in marine engineering at Newcastle University.

Mr Lim has been volunteering at the Henderson-Dawson ward in Tanjong Pagar GRC over the past year – a "natural fit" for him as he grew up in the area, he said on Wednesday.

“I chose to serve with PAP because the PAP values and attributes are close to my heart. In particular, being compassionate, and also being self-reliant on the ground,” he added.

"I'm concerned about elderly residents and children who require social assistance, especially those with special needs.”

