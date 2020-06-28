GE2020: PAP candidates on second day of walkabouts ahead of Nomination Day

SINGAPORE: Prospective candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) went on a second day of walkabouts on Sunday (Jun 28).

Dr Tan See Leng, who is expected to be fielded in Marine Parade GRC in place of former Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, was at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre at lunchtime to interact with hawkers, merchants and residents.

Several residents recognised him from his walks with Mr Goh. He also spoke briefly to the team of safe distancing ambassadors deployed at the hawker centre, and thanked them for their work in Marine Parade.

Accompanied by a team of Marine Parade volunteers, Dr Tan then visited a nearby HDB block in Marine Crescent to give out mosquito repellent, bamboo pole holder covers and hand sanitiser. The area has been designated by the National Environment Agency as a red alert dengue cluster.

The People’s Action Party's Tan See Leng on a walkabout at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Speaking to CNA during the walkabout, Dr Tan said walking the ground in Marine Parade is “a homecoming of sorts”.

Mr Goh announced on Thursday that he would not run in the upcoming General Election, and recommended that Dr Tan take over from him in Marine Parade.

The 55-year-old former CEO of IHH Healthcare has been understudying Mr Goh for about two years and helped out at Meet-the-People sessions in Marine Parade and other projects in the constituency.

“I've always loved this area, and the residents as you can see they’re all very friendly, very polite and also generally very warm, and this is the true spirit of a Marine Parader, the shopkeepers and so on,” said Dr Tan.

“So many of the residents, or the people eating at the hawker centre today, they all come from different parts of Singapore coming here enjoying the food and enjoying the fresh air.”



HANY SOH TO BE FIELDED IN MARSILING-YEW TEE

PAP new face Hany Soh was introduced as a potential candidate for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC during a walkabout in the constituency on Sunday.

Ms Soh has been volunteering with grassroots members in Bukit Panjang since 2011 under her mentor North West Community Development Council mayor Teo Ho Pin.

The group, comprising National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam, Mr Ong Teng Koon and Ms Soh, visited several coffee shops in Woodlands, waving and posing for photographs with residents and handing out flyers.

Speaking to the media during the walkabout, Ms Soh thanked Mr Ong, who became an MP in 2011, and expressed her appreciation for his work in the constituency’s Woodgrove ward over the past few years. As a North West CDC councillor, she said she has seen for herself how Woodgrove has developed over the years.

The People's Action Party's prospective candidate Hany Soh Hui Bin speaking in Woodlands on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

“It is my heartfelt appreciation for him that this wouldn’t have happened if not for his efforts and contributions towards the Woodgrove community for the past 10 years,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to meeting residents and sharing with them what she learnt in her time in Bukit Panjang.

Mr Wong also responded to questions from the media about former PAP prospective candidate Ivan Lim, who said he would not stand in the upcoming election following online criticism about his conduct during his time in National Service, among other accusations.

Mr Lim, a general manager with Keppel Offshore and Marine, on Saturday said he will not stand in the election as the controversy over his candidacy had “eclipsed the core issues of what this election should be about”.



Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad and Alex Yam from the People's Action Party in Woodlands on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

“I think that gives us the chance now to move forward and focus on the serious issues at stake,” Mr Wong said. “Indeed, character is a serious issue and the individual standing for election will have to be scrutinised.

“PAP candidates, opposition candidates ... everyone will be scrutinised. Our programmes, platforms and policies will be scrutinised. And rightly so.”

