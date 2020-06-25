GE2020: PAP unveils seven more new faces, including Changi Airport, LinkedIn executives

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Jun 25) introduced a further seven prospective candidates ahead of the next General Election.



The first four are: Ms Yeo Wan Ling, chief executive of Caregiver Asia, Mr Alvin Tan Sheng Hui, head of public policy and economics at LinkedIn, Dr Wan Rizal, a senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic and Mr Eric Chua, former commander at the Singapore Civil Defence Force's 3rd Division.

In a concurrent session, three new faces were unveiled: Mr Derrick Goh Soon Hee, managing director and head of group audit at DBS Bank, Ms Poh Li San, vice-president at Changi Airport Group and Mr Raymond Lye Hoong Yip, a managing partner of a law firm.



Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, who is also PAP's vice-chairman, introduced the first four candidates.

He said all four have had "varied and interesting journeys" in life, which will make them "competent and able leaders".

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu introduced the other three candidates.

On the diversity of PAP's candidates, she said there is a “very concerted effort” to reflect the needs of the population.

“This is the result - a really strong, diverse group with different experiences. But there are similarities as well, you’ll see that they come with good track records. It’s not just what they say, but are they putting their words into action?”

She added: “It’s been hard work over the last few years to constantly look out, engage, monitor and to observe people who we think are suitable.”



YEO WAN LING

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, 44, started Caregiver Group, a company that specialises in home healthcare services. She also runs Caregiver Asia, a social enterprise under the company that connects care seekers with freelance caregivers in Singapore.



PAP candidate for GE2020 Yeo Wan Ling. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Prior to her current role, Ms Yeo was part of the Global Operations team in the Singapore Economic Development Board.

She graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and political science and a Bachelor of Social Science in sociology.



ALVIN TAN SHENG HUI

Mr Alvin Tan Sheng Hui, 39, has worked in varied industries, and has experience in the Singapore Armed Forces, United Nations, non-profit organisation Oxfam, Facebook and is currently the head of public policy and economics at technology firm LinkedIn.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Alvin Tan Sheng Hui. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Mr Tan started volunteering at Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng in 2005, and at Moulmein-Cairnhill since 2019.

He has served as secretary of the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee, and as a member of the Ministry of Information and Communication’s Media Literacy Council and the REACH Supervisory Panel.



WAN RIZAL

Dr Wan Rizal, 42, is a senior lecturer in sports and exercise science at the School of Sports in Republic Polytechnic.

He was a Normal (Academic) student who pursued higher education at Temasek Polytechnic, National Institute of Education and later, Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

He obtained his degree in physical education at the age of 31 and received his post-graduate doctoral degree from NTU in 2017.



PAP candidate for GE2020 Dr Wan Rizal. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Dr Wan Rizal started volunteering in 2010 and was the chairman of Al-Islah mosque in Punggol. He was also a part of Punggol’s Interracial and Religious Confidence Circle.

He is currently a committee member on the advisory panel for Mendaki, Ministry of Transport as well as the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

He also served on the Citizens' Consultative Committees at both Pasir Ris East and Punggol East divisions.



ERIC CHUA SWEE LEONG

Mr Eric Chua Swee Leong, 41, is a former civil servant. He was awarded the Local Merit Scholarship (Civil Defence) by the Public Service Commission to read communications studies at NTU.

After graduating in 2002, Mr Chua served as a uniformed officer with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

PAP candidate for GE2020 Eric Chua Swee Leong. (Photo: People's Action Party)

He rose through the ranks to become Commander of the 3rd SCDF Division before his stint at the SGSecure Programme Office in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He has served in various postings, responding to emergencies such as fires, traffic and industrial accidents as well as participating in overseas humanitarian missions.



DERRICK GOH SOON HEE

Mr Derrick Goh Soon Hee, 51, is the managing director and head of group audit at DBS Bank. He has more than 27 years of experience in the banking and finance sector.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Derrick Goh Soon Hee. (Photo: People's Action Party))

Since 2013, Derrick has been volunteering as a district councillor with the Southwest Community Development Council.

He is serving on the board of Home TeamNS and has also been volunteering with an Yishun grassroots organisation since 2017.

The father of three kids was based overseas with American Express for more than 10 years, before returning to Singapore in 2017 with his family.

POH LI SAN

Ms Poh Li San, 45, is the vice-president of Changi Airport Group and is involved in the planning for the upcoming Terminal 5. She is also a former search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

PAP candidate for GE2020 Poh Li San. (Photo: People's Action Party))

In 2006, she became the first female full-time aide-de-camp to former President of Singapore, the late S R Nathan.

She has also been volunteering in grassroots activities and Meet-The-People sessions at Sembawang GRC since 2018.

RAYMOND LYE HOONG YIP

Mr Raymond Lye Hoong Yip, 54, is the managing partner of his own law firm, Union Law. He previously served as a magistrate and deputy registrar of the State Courts before entering the private sector.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Raymond Lye Hoong Yip. (Photo: People's Action Party))

He has also been volunteering with clans, societies, associations, boards and committees in healthcare, law, education and media. He was conferred the Public Service Star and Public Service Medal in 2008 and 1998 respectively.



