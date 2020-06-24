GE2020: PAP's new prospective candidates include former public servants, lawyer and banker

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) on Wednesday (Jun 24) unveiled a second group of four new prospective candidates: Lawyer Hany Soh, banker Don Wee, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) director Mohd Fahmi Aliman and former civil servant Yip Hon Weng.



PAP 1st Assistant Secretary-General Heng Swee Keat said in an earlier session on Tuesday that the party headquarters was still finalising deployment plans for these candidates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked why the PAP was introducing prospective candidates individually instead of at the usual constituency level, PAP vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli said it was not a "technical" decision.

Considering the COVID-19 outbreak, this was the safest as well as the most convenient and productive way for journalists, he said.

Hany Soh Hui Bin



Lawyer Hany Soh Hui Bin, 33, is a director at MSC Law Corporation who has been volunteering with grassroots members in Bukit Panjang since 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PAP candidate for GE2020 Hany Soh Hui Bin. (Photo: People's Action Party)

In 2014, Ms Soh set up the first Community Legal Clinic in a Residents’ Committee centre in Singapore. She provides pro bono legal advice to residents on a fortnightly basis and conducts regular law awareness talks to raise residents' awareness on legal knowledge, particularly on the importance of estate planning.



Her focus areas include education and ensuring residents know their legal rights and avenues for seeking help.



"What I envision, and I really hope that my residents will be able to give me the mandate, that I will be able to be their voice in Parliament, to work with them during difficult times, and share their happiness with them, celebrate with them during their times of happiness," she said.

Don Wee Boon Hong



Banker Don Wee Boon Hong, 43, is a senior vice president at the United Overseas Bank. He chairs the West Coast Citizens Consultative Committee Community Development Welfare Fund and West Coast Peak Neighbourhood Committee.



PAP candidate for GE2020 Don Wee Boon Hong. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Mr Wee sits on the Institute of Mental Health’s Visitors’ Board and considers helping less privileged students and mental health patients as focus areas.



"I do hope that through politics, (it) is an extension of my volunteerism and a platform for me to raise their concerns and needs to the policymakers," he said.

Mohd Fahmi Aliman



NTUC Administration and Research Unit director Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, was deputy chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. He has been spotted out and about in Marine Parade and has been pictured with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.



PAP candidate for GE2020 Mohd Fahmi Bin Aliman. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Mr Mohd Fahmi is a former Singapore Armed Forces Colonel, and in 2005 was deployed for six months to Blangpidie for the Aceh Monitoring Mission. In 2012, he served in Kabul, Afghanistan for six months.



He wants to raise awareness on living healthy and staying relevant through getting new skills, he said.

"I want to create awareness for low-wage workers and essential services workers, for them to continue training, upskill themselves, learn skills and make a better living," he added.



Yip Hon Weng



Mr Yip Hon Weng, 43, was the former group chief of the Silver Generation Office at the Agency for Integrated Care. According to reports, he had taken part in a meeting with Silver Generation Ambassadors and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, an Ang Mo Kio GRC Member of Parliament.



PAP candidate for GE2020 Yip Hon Weng. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Mr Yip was part of the team that established the Ageing Policy Office in the Ministry of Health in 2011 to drive national strategies on ageing issues.

During the "circuit breaker" period in April, he mobilised more than 500 volunteers to deliver food packs to more than 37,500 seniors who were living alone and disabled people islandwide.



Mr Yip said he has five children aged two to 10 and often gets questions on why he has so many children.

"I have five children because I have confidence in Singapore's future. Having a big family comes with a lot of sacrifices, but I believe the joys and rewards far outweigh the cost," he added.

"Entering politics will come at a cost to my personal life, but I believe this is the best opportunity to contribute and make Singapore into a place where my children and one day their children can be proud of."

