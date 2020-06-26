GE2020: PAP introduces 4 new faces, including SAF's first female general

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Friday (Jun 26) introduced a further four prospective candidates ahead of the next General Election.

They are: Former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) general Gan Siow Huang, chief executive of ROHEI Rachel Ong Sin Yen, Sharael Taha, a vice president at Rolls Royce and former civil servant Alex Yeo Sheng Chye.

Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, who is also PAP's vice-chairman, introduced the candidates at a press conference.

GAN SIOW HUANG

Ms Gan Siow Huang, 46, is the first female general in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), and was among the first four women to receive the SAF Merit Scholarship in 1993.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Gan Siow Huang. (Photo: People's Action Party)

She started her career as an air traffic controller and eventually rose to command four air bases under the largest formation in the SAF.

Ms Gan, who is married with three daughters, is also the deputy chief executive officer of e2i, and has been engaged in grassroots volunteering in Bishan.



Having served in the military for more than 25 years, Ms Gan said that this "is not a common choice among women", but it was one of the most fulfilling choices she had made.

"I would tell you that this is one of the best choices and (most) fulfilling choices that I made for myself, other than marrying my husband," she said.

“It’s a place where men and women of different races, religions, backgrounds all come together, serving a common goal to protect Singapore. And I would say it is natural for people in the SAF to want to continue to serve, even when they leave the military.”

Ms Gan has been tipped to be fielded in the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC for the upcoming elections.

RACHEL ONG SIN YEN

Ms Rachel Ong, 47, is the chief executive of local enterprise ROHEI corporation. She was also briefly introduced at the PAP65 convention in November last year.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Rachel Ong Sin Yen. (Photo: People's Action Party)

In 2001, Ms Ong founded Trybe, a charity that runs the Singapore Boys Hostel, the Community Rehabilitation Centre for first-time drug abusers and Trybe Aftercare.

She currently serves as vice-chair of the Telok Blangah Citizens’ Consultative Committee.

Ms Ong undertook her post-secondary education at Columbia College in Canada, before moving on to Southern Illinois University. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from INSEAD and Tsinghua University.

“I am energised by two things. The first is to see every youth succeed in life, and the second is to see adults flourish in all that they do,” said Ms Ong.

“In order for us to help youths succeed, we first must learn to listen, to see, to hear, to understand and to care for the needs of the youth," she said. "Then we are empowered to continue to challenge them and support them - we have earned the right and the trust (of) them.”

SHARAEL TAHA

Mr Sharael Taha, 39, is the vice president of the strategy and project management office at Rolls Royce, currently on secondment to Singapore Aero Engine Services.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Sharael Taha. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Married with three children, Mr Sharael holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Oxford.

He was previously based in Britain, where he oversaw global projects across Rolls-Royce's engine assembly and test facilities in Britain, Scotland, Germany, Canada and Singapore.

Mr Sharael has also been an active volunteer in Bukit Batok East, sharing his experiences with young people on science, technology, engineering and mathematics through engagement sessions.

In recent weeks Mr Sharael has been spotted with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

“My parents gave their best to provide a good future for the family. So now, with a young family of my own, I look at these huge shoes to fill in, for these are truly challenging times,” said Mr Sharael.

Noting how COVID-19 has affected all Singaporeans in the past months, he added that “the Singaporean spirit of resilience” will tide the community over this period.

“I would like to work with you to develop new skills and share my experience from high-tech industries, so that we can create great jobs, good jobs for the future of our families,” he said.

“But transformation cannot be at the expense of others. For the seniors, for the low-wage workers and for the less abled, we have to make sure that they are part of this journey.”

ALEX YEO SHENG CHYE

Lawyer Alex Yeo, 41, is the director of law firm Niru & Co, having previously served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a foreign service officer.

PAP candidate for GE2020 Alex Yeo Sheng Chye. (Photo: People's Action Party)

Married with two children, Mr Yeo holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the National University of Singapore, as well as a bachelor of laws from the University of Sydney.

He also holds a master's degree in public administration from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Mr Yeo has been an active grassroots volunteer in Potong Pasir since 2014. In 2017, he became the branch chairperson for the PAP in Paya Lebar. He also spoke at the PAP65 convention in November last year.

Referencing the time he helped launch the lasting power of attorney programme in Paya Lebar, Mr Yeo said: “All these experiences taught me that the way we do our work on the ground is extremely important.

“We must listen carefully, go the extra mile and try our very best. I want to do more, and I hope to be given an opportunity to do so.”



