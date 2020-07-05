GE2020: Day 6 on the campaign trail
SINGAPORE: Candidates continue to walk the ground and harness technology to canvass for votes on Sunday (Jul 5) as Singapore prepares for a General Election like no other, set against the uncertain backdrop of COVID-19.
The outbreak, particularly how it has evolved in Singapore and what more needs to be done, has become a focus at hustings, with the retention and creation of jobs and innovation in a post-pandemic world among topics raised during online rallies and televised constituency political broadcasts.
Follow our coverage of General Election 2020 as it unfolds:
