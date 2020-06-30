GE2020: PAP team led by Shanmugam faces contest with PSP newcomers in Nee Soon GRC

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will take on the incumbent People's Action Party (PAP) in Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), with candidates successfully submitting their nomination papers on Tuesday morning (Jun 30).

The PSP's five-member team comprises Mr Damien Tay, Mr Taufik Supan, Ms Kala Manickam, Mr S Nallakaruppan, as well as former Peoples Voice member Brad Bowyer.

They will face off against a team led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, with Senior Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, backbencher Louis Ng, as well as newcomers Ms Carrie Tan and Mr Derrick Goh.

Ms Tan, the founder of social enterprise Daughters of Tomorrow, is replacing three-term Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah, who announced her retirement from politics on Monday.

Mr Shanmugam said the incumbent party would be able to guide the country through the two major crises facing the world today: The COVID-19 situation and the economic crisis.

"We hope that you will give us your very strong support again," he said.

Speaking to the media after their nomination, the PSP team said they did not think being comprised largely of minorities would work against them. "Regardless of whether we're Chinese, Malay, Indian or others, we are all Singaporeans," said Mr Nallakaruppan.

Nee Soon GRC is home to more than 147,000 voters. In the 2015 General Election, the PAP won 66.8 per cent of the vote against the Workers’ Party.



