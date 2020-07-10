GE2020: PAP wins Jalan Besar GRC with 65.37% of votes against Peoples Voice

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Jalan Besar GRC with 65.37 per cent of the vote against the Peoples Voice, which garnered 34.63 per cent.

The four-member PAP team, led by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, also comprises Senior Minister of State (Defence) Heng Chee How, Ms Denise Phua and new candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah.

With the victory, Mrs Teo becomes the first female minister to helm a Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

She moved from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where she had served since 2006, to replace former anchor minister Yaacob Ibrahim. Mrs Teo takes over the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward from Dr Lily Neo, who served for five terms.

The Peoples Voice team is made up of party chief Lim Tean, Mr Leong Sze Hian, Mr Azlan Sulaiman and Mr Michael Fang.

Mr Lim previously said his team had been walking the ground in the constituency since February last year.

The PAP team campaigned on the constant rejuvenation of the constituency, while the Peoples Voice questioned immigration policies and the Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2015 General Election, the PAP team in Jalan Besar GRC defeated the Workers’ Party with 67.75 per cent of the vote.

