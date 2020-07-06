GE2020: PAP calls on WP to state position on Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) has called on the Workers’ Party (WP) to state its stand on its candidate Raeesah Khan, as well as her social media posts that are the subject of a police probe.



On Sunday afternoon, the police said that they had begun investigations after two reports were made over the weekend against the WP candidate.

Ms Khan is part of the four-member WP team contesting Sengkang GRC.

The reports lodged were in relation to comments that Ms Khan had made on social media, which allegedly promoted “enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race”.

“In fairness to voters, both in Sengkang and elsewhere, the WP should state its stand on Ms Raeesah’s posts, since she has admitted to making highly derogatory statements about Chinese and Christians. Why does the WP still consider her worthy of consideration as an MP?” the PAP stated in a media statement on Monday (Jul 6).

The PAP then said that in the “interests of transparency”, the WP should ask Ms Khan to “make public” her other posts and review those as well. The statement noted that these posts "were previously public".

“This will allow voters to make a clear assessment of her views, and her suitability to be elected into Parliament.



“The WP should not ask voters to write it a blank cheque in Sengkang or anywhere else it contests.”



The PAP statement comes a day after Ms Khan said she regretted making “insensitive” remarks and apologised to those who may have been hurt by them.



She said her “intention was never to cause any social division but to raise awareness” on a myriad of social concerns.



Accompanying her as she made the statement was party chief Pritam Singh who declined to comment on the party’s position on the matter, saying it was under police investigation.



He also said that it would be “speculative” for him to comment if the matter would affect the candidacy of the team and how the party would respond to that.

“I understand investigations are still ongoing. So we have to allow that process (to) take its course,” he said.

