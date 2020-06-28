GE2020: Candidates can apply for police permits for perambulating vehicles with loudspeakers for campaigns

SINGAPORE: Candidates will be able to apply for police permits to use perambulating vehicles fitted with loudspeakers to deliver pre-recorded campaign messages in the run up to the General Election, the police said on Sunday (Jun 28).

From 2pm on Tuesday – Nomination Day – candidates and their agents may apply for the permits, subject to a list of conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They include: not speaking in person, livestreaming, or broadcasting music or videos from the vehicles.

"Allowing candidates to speak from the back of perambulating vehicles would amount to a de facto rally and will attract a crowd around them," the Elections Department said earlier this month.

"It would pose significant risk to public order, public health and road safety, if crowds congregate or follow the perambulating vehicle on the road."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police will also not grant permits for thank you vehicular processions after Polling Day, as large group gatherings are not allowed under the current Ministry of Health guidelines.

"These processions tend to attract crowds, with higher public health and public order risks, and moreover, are not critical to the electioneering process," the police said.

Applications for a permit to use a perambulating vehicle can be submitted online by candidates or their election agents.

They must provide the vehicle’s registration number, make and model, and the applications must be submitted by noon on Jul 8, the day before Cooling off Day.

Candidates whose applications are approved will be notified via email and will need to acknowledge the permit conditions before the permit can be issued.

Applicants who have difficulties submitting their online application can call the Police Elections Permits Office (PEPO). If the issue cannot be resolved over the phone, the office may grant an appointment for a meeting at its office at the Police Cantonment Complex.



Those going to the complex will have to undergo temperature screening and exchange identity documents for security passes.

The police reminded people to comply with the Parliamentary Elections Act. Anyone who is not a citizen of Singapore is prohibited from taking part in any election activity.

No one should conduct any election activity unless they receive written authority from a candidate or election agent.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram