GE2020: In Pioneer SMC broadcast, PAP wants a 'vibrant home'; PSP wants a 'better future'; independent candidate wants to 'serve the people’'

SINGAPORE: Candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) as well as an independent candidate delivered their constituency political broadcasts for Pioneer SMC on Tuesday (Jul 7).

As PAP is the incumbent, its candidate Patrick Tay spoke first, followed by PSP’s Lim Cher Hong and independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah.



MAKE PIONEER A VIBRANT AND SAFE HOME FOR ALL: PAP

Mr Tay is a new candidate in Pioneer SMC. He was moved from West Coast GRC to take over from former PAP Member of Parliament (MP) Cedric Foo, who is not standing for re-election.

He started his speech by sharing how Singapore’s experience in overcoming the Hotel New World disaster and the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak would help the country beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Tay outlined how he intends to help Pioneer SMC residents through areas of care, connect and create.

In the area of care, he said he would help those in need - especially residents who are unemployed, or in need of training to land new jobs and also to help those who face legal challenges.

In the area of connect, Mr Tay said he would find “new and innovative ways” to bring residents together.

For create, he said he would endeavour to make Pioneer a vibrant home.

“Not just a vibrant home, a safe home for all to work, live and play in,” he added.

NURTURE A UNITED, COMPASSIONATE, PROGRESSIVE SOCIETY: PSP

PSP’s Mr Lim, a chartered financial consultant and author, started his speech by highlighting how Singapore has achieved a lot since independence but many Singaporeans are worried over the cost of living, job security and their retirement needs.

Mr Lim said: “Our future is at stake. Do you want to continue to live in regret for the next five years, or choose the change that will deliver a better future?

He added that his party wants to nurture a “united, compassionate and progressive society”.

Speaking directly to Pioneer residents, Mr Lim said he is committed to serving them and pledged to be a full-time MP if elected.

“I'll be your strong advocate for local issues that you care about. I will bring back the kampung spirit for Pioneer residents. I will manage town councils effectively and maintain a high level of estate cleanliness,” he said.

He added that he is keen to work together with residents to make Pioneer SMC the home for residents to be proud of.

CONTESTING TO SERVE THE PEOPLE: CHEANG PENG WAH

Mr Cheang started his address by highlighting how Singapore could improve if it goes from strength to strength, but noted that the country has been “stuck here and there”.

He cited how Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was a good example for the current generation to follow.

“When he felt something was going wrong, Mr Lee Kuan Yew promised to get up. He wasn’t making an empty promise,” said Mr Cheang.

“Because all he wanted was for Singaporeans to stand up when things go astray. You can listen to the opposition for all the mistakes the PAP Government has committed over the decades. The time to stand up is now or never,” he added.

Mr Cheang said that it was not “out of delusion” for him to contest as an independent candidate.

“The sole purpose of politics must be to serve the people,” he added.

Speaking directly to Pioneer voters, Mr Cheang said if PAP lost a quarter of the seats in the new Parliament, it will not upset PAP’s dominance but the “quality” of Parliament will “be changed forever”.

PAP’s Mr Foo has been serving in Pioneer since 2001 when it was part of West Coast GRC, and held on to his seat after Pioneer was carved out as an SMC in 2011. In the 2015 General Election, he garnered 76.34 per cent of the vote against the National Solidarity Party's Elvin Ong Beng Soon.

More than 24,000 people are eligible to vote in Pioneer SMC in this General Election.

