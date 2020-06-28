GE2020: PM Lee Hsien Loong visits Kebun Baru residents in lead-up to Nomination Day

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited residents at the Mayflower Market and Food Centre on Sunday (Jun 28) morning, two days ahead of Nomination Day on Jun 30.

Mr Lee was accompanied by Mr Henry Kwek, the former MP for the Kebun Baru ward in Nee Soon GRC.

The pair greeted stallholders as well as residents who were having their breakfast at the food centre.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Mayflower Market and Food Centre on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Trisno Foo)

During the half-hour visit, Mr Lee stopped several times to chat and take photos with diners.

The Mayflower Market and Food Centre is located within the newly formed Kebun Baru single member constituency (SMC), which was carved out of Nee Soon GRC.

The SMC, which has more than 22,000 voters, is expected to be contested by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the General Election next month.

The incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) has not announced who it will field in the SMC, although Mr Kwek, who was elected in 2015, is expected to contest there.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Progress Singapore Party's Kumaran Pillai at Mayflower Market and Food Centre on Jun 28, 2020. (Photo: Trisno Foo)

Several PSP members were also at the Mayflower Market and Food Centre at the same time as Mr Lee. They exchanged pleasantries and took a photograph before Mr Lee headed off to greet the residents.

Among the PSP's team was prospective Kebun Baru SMC candidate Kumaran Pillai, the former publisher of sociopolitical website The Independent Singapore.

Founded by former PAP backbencher Dr Tan Cheng Bock, the PSP has announced plans to field 24 candidates and contest in five SMCs and four group representation constituencies (GRCs) in the coming elections.

