GE2020: Police investigating man who allegedly reported WP candidate Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a Facebook user using the moniker "Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali" for allegedly posting comments on social media with the deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings, and for harassment.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 7) that reports have been lodged against the said individual.

The moniker matches that of a Facebook user who claimed to have shared screenshots of online comments made by Ms Raeesah Khan, a Workers' Party candidate for Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Ms Khan is currently being investigated by the police for allegedly "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race", police said on Sunday.



In a post that was later taken down, the Facebook user wrote that he "was one of the first to leak out and viral screenshots" of Ms Khan's Twitter account.



"The Police are looking into the alleged offences of posting comments on social media with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings under Section 298 of the Penal Code and harassment under Section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act.



"Investigations are ongoing."



At a media doorstop on Sunday evening, Ms Khan said she regretted making “insensitive” remarks and apologised to those who may have been hurt.

