Police will not be taking further action on Ong Ye Kung over video posted during GE2020

SINGAPORE: The police "will not be taking any further action” over a Facebook video Education Minister Ong Ye Kung posted during the General Election that was not in line with electoral rules.

The police confirmed that they received a report in relation to Mr Ong's video that was published on Jul 2, the Elections Department (ELD) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Jul 18) in response to CNA’s queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both agencies said the police will not be taking any further action as the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) had “looked into the matter”.

“The Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) had issued an advisory to Mr Ong Ye Kung to remind him to comply with the law in relation to all campaigning activities,” ELD and SPF said.

“Under section 83(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, no person attending a primary or secondary school as a student is allowed to take part in any election activity,” they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ong had taken down the video on the same day - Jul 2 - after he was informed by authorities that it was "not in line with electoral rules".

"I had a nice conversation with a boy Jony who lives in Sembawang about how it is a good place to grow up," wrote Mr Ong on Facebook.

"Jony is a great sport, we had a good chat, and we put up a short (video). However, we have been informed by authorities that this is not in line with electoral rules."

He said that the video has been removed, and apologised for "any inconvenience caused".

Mr Ong led the People's Action Party (PAP) team, comprising Mr Lim Wee Kiak, Mr Vikram Nair, Ms Poh Li San and Ms Mariam Jaafar, to contest in the five-seat Sembawang GRC at the General Election.

The PAP team won against the National Solidarity Party team comprising secretary-general Spencer Ng, Mr Ivan Yeo, Mr Sebastian Teo, Mr Yadzeth Hairis and Mr Sathin Ravindran.

