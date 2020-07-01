GE2020: IMDA announces time slots for political broadcasts on radio and television

SINGAPORE: Airtime has been allocated on free-to-air radio and television for political broadcasts during the 2020 General Election, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday (Jul 7).

PARTY POLITICAL BROADCASTS

Since the 1980 General Election, political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for airtime on free-to-air radio and television.

Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates under the same recognised party symbol are not eligible for party political broadcasts.

The amount of airtime allocated is determined by the number of candidates fielded by the party.

The order of the party political broadcast is determined by the number of candidates fielded, with the broadcast of the party fielding the least number of candidates aired first, and that fielding the largest number of candidates aired last.

For the 2020 General Election, two party political broadcast slots will air across 19 TV and radio channels on Jul 2 and Jul 9 from 8pm each day.

​​​​​​​

CONSTITUENCY POLITICAL BROADCASTS

In view of the COVID-19 situation, constituency political broadcasts are one-off arrangements which will give political parties and candidates more airtime to put their messages out to voters.

The order of the constituency political broadcast is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency. The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

For the 2020 General Election, the constituency political broadcast will air on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 on Jul 3 to Jul 8, from 7pm each day.

The broadcast line-ups will be published on Mediacorp’s website on each day of broadcast.



