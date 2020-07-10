GE2020: Voters face 'longer than usual' queues at polling stations, younger people advised to stick to time bands

SINGAPORE: Voters are facing “longer than usual queues” at some polling stations this morning, the Elections Department (ELD) confirmed, as long lines were seen at several polling centres across Singapore on Friday (Jul 10).

“This is partly due to the additional safety measures put in place to ensure safe voting,” said ELD in response to CNA’s queries.



The voting time-bands between 8am and 12pm are reserved for senior voters aged 65 years and above to “minimise their interaction with younger voters”, ELD said.

Voters seen queueing at Teck Ghee Primary School on Jul 10, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Voters seen queueing at Ang Mo Kio Street 32 on Jul 10, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Voters forming a queue to enter the polling station at Bukit Merah Secondary School on Jul 10, 2020. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

Temperature checks done on voters outside Bukit Merah Secondary School on Jul 10, 2020. (Photo: Lim Sim Yee)

It urged younger voters who are not accompanying any seniors to keep to their assigned voting time-bands after noon.

“We strongly encourage voters to check the queue situation at their assigned polling stations (http://VoteQ.gowhere.gov.sg) before setting off to vote.”

As of 10am, 350,000 voters - 13 per cent of registered voters - have cast their votes at local polling stations, ELD said.

