GE2020: Polls close; sample counts to begin shortly

SINGAPORE: Polling closed at 10pm on Friday (Jul 10) and sample counts to help prevent speculation and misinformation will start shortly.

Sample counts are performed at the start of the counting process to give an early indication of the possible electoral outcome for each electoral division.



They help prevent speculation and misinformation from unofficial sources while counting is underway. This is done before counting is completed and the election results are announced.



However, the public should wait for the Returning Officer’s announcement for the election results.



This is how a sample count works:

From the votes cast at each polling station, a counting assistant picks up a random bundle of 100 ballot papers. This is done in front of the candidates and counting agents present.

The counting assistant counts the number of votes for each candidate, or group of candidates in the case of a Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The votes are added up, with weightage given to account for the difference in the number of votes cast at each polling station.

Next, the sample count for the electoral division will then be shown as a percentage of valid votes garnered by each candidate, or group of candidates.

The Assistant Returning Officer then records the votes in a form, and shares the sample count for the polling station with the candidates and counting agents present.

Lastly, the count is released and published on the Elections Department’s website while counting is still in progress.

In the 2015 General Election, sample count results started coming in from around 9.40pm when polls closed at 8pm.



In this General Election, voting hours were extended to 10pm, except at polling stations in stay-home notice designated facilities.

This was to allow enough time "for all voters to cast their votes", said the Elections Department in a press release on Friday evening.

