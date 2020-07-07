GE2020: In Potong Pasir broadcast, PAP cites care for different generations; SPP wants 'political competition'

SINGAPORE: Candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) delivered their constituency political broadcasts for the Potong Pasir SMC on Tuesday (Jul 7).

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin from the PAP spoke in English and Mandarin, while SPP chairman Jose Raymond delivered his address in English.

As incumbent, Mr Sitoh’s address was broadcast first.



PAP: WE HAVE THE TEAM TO MAKE POTONG PASIR BETTER

Mr Sitoh, 56, has been Member of Parliament (MP) for Potong Pasir since 2011.

He started his speech by thanking residents for giving him the chance to do so. “Together, we have transformed Potong Pasir,” he said.



Mr Sitoh added that this General Election is about caring for the three generations of residents in the constituency.

His message to the young residents is to “dream big and pursue (their) passions”. “I want our children to grow up in a neighbourhood where they are equipped with everything they need from tuition lessons to holiday enrichment programmes and many more,” he said.



For those middle-aged residents, he said meaningful programmes will be created for them and their family members. “Don’t worry, we will always be here for you,” he added.



To the seniors, he said “age well and live happily”. “I want the healthcare needs of our senior citizens to be well taken care of and for them to live fulfilling golden years,” he added.

Mr Sitoh said the PAP has “the team, the resources, the conviction and the passion” to make Potong Pasir better.



“In you, we trust. In us, you trust. Please vote for me. Please vote for the People’s Action Party,” he said.

SPP: SINGAPORE "BEST SERVED THROUGH POLITICAL COMPETITION"



Mr Raymond, 48, focused his address on how Singaporeans will have to decide the future it wants for the country on Polling Day.

“Our journey towards a better tomorrow will begin with the choices we make on election day,” he said, noting that this election “will be an important one” for the country.

“We can either opt for status quo or we can look forward to a new dawn and new beginnings,” he said.



“What is the kind of Singapore do we leave behind for our children and our grandchildren? Can we allow a Parliament without diverse voices and devoid of political debate?”

Singapore and Singaporeans are “best served through political competition”, said Mr Raymond, who succeeded Mrs Lina Chiam as SPP chairman in November last year and is contesting in an election for the first time.

“Your choice on Jul 10 will determine the kind of future we build for Singapore and for all Singaporeans,” he said.

“If you believe that we can make Potong Pasir SMC a special town, then I need you to journey with me throughout, not just residents from Potong Pasir but residents from Joo Seng, Bidadari, Sennett Estate, Woodleigh and Tai Seng,” he added.



“You have a voice. Let yourself be heard.”

Potong Pasir’s electoral boundaries were changed for the first time in more than 30 years in the review for this year's elections. The SMC now includes two polling districts previously from Marine Parade GRC.

Two other areas — Braddell Road and Lorong 8 Toa Payoh — have been moved from Potong Pasir to Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

It has 19,740 eligible voters for GE2020.



