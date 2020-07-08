GE2020: Police investigating man for damaging PSP election poster in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a 62-year-old Singaporean man for allegedly damaging a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) election poster around Jurong West Street 92.

The police received a report on Wednesday (Jul 8) at about 12.30pm that a PSP poster had been damaged, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

Officers from Jurong Police Division investigated and established the identity of the man who is believed to have committed the act, said the release, adding that he is currently assisting with investigations.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners.

Those found guilty may be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to 12 months.

"The police take a very stern view of persons who vandalise or cause damage to property and will not hesitate to take action against them," said the SPF news release.



This is the fourth case involving damaged election posters during the 2020 General Election campaign period.



A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly damaging People’s Action Party (PAP) election posters around Woodlands Street 13.



A 51-year-old man was also arrested last Thursday for damaging PSP election posters in Bukit Batok East Ave 5.

In a separate case, a 13-year-old teenager is assisting with investigations into damaged PAP election posters near Hougang Avenue 10.



