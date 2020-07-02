GE2020: Put PSP in Parliament to stop PAP from having a two-thirds majority, says Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock has urged voters to put his party members into Parliament to block the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) from having a two-thirds majority.

Speaking during the General Election’s first Party Political Broadcast on Thursday evening (Jul 2), Dr Tan said this will ensure that the PAP will not be able to amend important laws “without being checked”.

“If the PAP has a two-third majority, they will have the power to change important laws like the Constitution at will, whenever they wish,” said Dr Tan.

He added that “having a PAP monopoly in Parliament” is not a formula for success.

“For the past 20 years, the PAP has had a strong monopoly. However, prosperity has not flowed to all Singaporeans,” said Dr Tan.

He added that many professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in Singapore are still out of work and had their jobs “displaced by foreigners”.

“The previous mandate did not always mean good outcomes for Singaporeans,” he noted.

He also pointed out that if PSP has enough members in Parliament, it will be there to check how the Government spends the country’s reserves over the next five years.

Before the election was called and Parliament was dissolved, PAP held 83 out of 89 seats. The Workers’ Party had the remaining six seats, alongside another three non-constituency MPs in the House.

For this general election, newcomer PSP has fielded 24 candidates across four Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and five Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

Dr Tan is leading a PSP team to contest West Coast GRC.

He was previously a Member of Parliament for Ayer Rajah for 26 years, when he was with the PAP. The ward is now part of West Coast GRC.

PSP KNOWS HOW TO LOOK AFTER CONSTITUENCIES: TAN

In his speech, Dr Tan stated that he was contesting in this election because he thinks the PAP “has lost its way”.

“And I love this country, like many of you. While I am still able, I want to do something about it. So I have chosen to run again and pass on my knowledge to my younger colleagues,” said Dr Tan.

He also sought to reassure voters that PSP will know how to look after the constituencies as there are members who have run town councils before, including him.

“I was previously the chairman of the Jurong East Town Council and South West CDC. We know how to take care of you,” said Dr Tan.

He added that if elected, PSP members will ask “the tough questions” on behalf of residents.

“Ask yourself, have you ever heard any of your PAP MPs ask the hard questions? As a Singaporean, you have a right to information that the Government is refusing to answer,” said Dr Tan.

He also touched on how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world dramatically. He said PAP policies prior to the pandemic “no longer applies” in today’s context.

He stated that the PAP Government struggled to find the right answers when it failed to prepare Singapore for the “explosion” of COVID-19 cases in foreign worker dormitories.

“They do not have all the answers. For years you have heard the PAP say that you can’t do it without them. I want you to know, that you can do it. We can do it together,” added Dr Tan.

