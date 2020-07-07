GE2020: In Punggol West broadcast, PAP focuses on young families' concerns; WP stresses need for 'accountable' Government

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) and Workers’ Party (WP) candidates for the new Punggol West SMC delivered their constituency political broadcasts on Tuesday (Jul 7).

PAP’s Sun Xueling spoke in English, Malay and Mandarin, while WP’s Tan Chen Chen spoke in English and Mandarin.

PAP: COST OF LIVING AND JOB LOSSES AMONG CONCERNS TACKLED

Ms Sun spoke first, highlighting how she had tackled concerns from young families regarding the cost of living.

“In 2017, with your inputs, I pushed for more affordable milk powder options. And in 2019, I pushed for more childcare subsidies and more government-supported childcare options,” the 41-year-old said.

Ms Sun, who is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, then touched on residents’ concerns about job losses and uncertainties over the future of their children due to COVID-19.

She said she set up an online jobs and legal clinic to help address residents’ queries, as well as a local job placement service to help those searching for jobs.

Additionally, she set up a S$200,000 Punggol West fund to “help families who have fallen between the cracks”.

Ms Sun has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol West since 2015, when it was part of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Looking ahead, she pledged to continue working closely with the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC team to build and develop Punggol.

“We have already included new pre-school facilities, new primary schools, a new secondary school, and in time to come, in the Punggol digital district, our newest university – the Singapore Institute of Technology,” she added.

WP: “GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO BE ACCOUNTABLE TO ITS PEOPLE”

Ms Tan, a 38-year-old contracts administrator, stated that she is contesting in the General Election because she “believes a Government needs to be accountable to its people”.

To achieve this, Singaporeans "need to have a strong opposition in the Parliament to question policy”, she said.

Married with a three-month-old baby, Ms Tan said she joined WP as a candidate for Punggol West SMC to “bring the residents’ concerns to the Parliament”.

She also said: "We must take substantive action to change Singaporeans' lives, and not oppose for the sake of opposing.

“I also hope more younger Singaporeans can care about politics, and translate their thoughts and hopes into their future, because the future is theirs to create."

She has volunteered with WP since 2015 and was active in Aljunied GRC under former MP Low Thia Khiang’s Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division. This is her first time being fielded as a candidate.

There are 26,579 eligible voters in Punggol West SMC this election.

