GE2020: In Radin Mas broadcast, PAP highlights job and estate improvement initiatives; RP candidate did not turn up to record speech 

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) Melvin Yong delivered his constituency political broadcast for Radin Mas SMC on Tuesday (Jul 7).



Reform Party candidate Kumar Appavoo did not turn up to record his constituency political broadcast.



“BIG SHOES TO FILL”: PAP’S MELVIN YONG



Mr Yong, a former Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP), said he would help residents with their careers and improve the estate in Radin Mas.



The assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said that he understood residents’ “anxieties about the immediate future”, including job security for themselves and job prospects for their children.



Mr Yong, whose English speech lasted about two minutes, added that while COVID-19 has “disrupted our lives completely”, he will "bring together the support and the resources of the labour movement" to work with local community partners.



They will place their “most experienced” career coaches at neighbourhood centres so that they can help people find a job during this period.



“We’ll also bring training programmes closer to you, so that you can up-skill and take on the jobs of tomorrow,” he added.



Mr Yong said he has “big shoes to fill” if elected, as he would be taking over from former MP Sam Tan.



Mr Yong said he is not new to Radin Mas as he has interacted and worked closely with many residents over the past five years when he was chairman of Tanjong Pagar Town Council.



“We’ve turned ideas for outdoor lifts, barrier-free access and sheltered linkways into reality. We have rejuvenated the estate through home upgrading and neighbourhood renewal programmes,” he said.



He vowed to create more green spaces and more amenities for families, as well as introduce smart lightings and solar panels.



“With your support, I’ll build on this strong foundation and continue to improve our estate,” Mr Yong said.



REFORM PARTY APOLOGISES FOR NO-SHOW



In a press release on Tuesday, Reform Party’s chairman Andy Zhu apologised for Mr Appavoo’s absence.



"This was an unfortunate event that has happened under unforeseen circumstances which resulted in us missing the recording. We therefore hope for your kind understanding,” Mr Zhu said.



He added that Mr Appavoo will upload his personal broadcast on his online media platforms.

