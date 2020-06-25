GE2020: MOH rejects Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam's request to waive stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: Reform Party secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam must complete his 14-day stay-home notice like all other Singaporeans returning from the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.

The 61-year-old, who recently returned to Singapore from Britain, is one of the seven potential candidates the Reform Party has unveiled for the upcoming General Election. He had asked for a waiver of the stay-home notice issued to him upon his return to Singapore.

“For public health reasons, MOH is unable to accede to the request. Mr Jeyaretnam is therefore required to complete a 14-day stay-home notice at a designated stay-home-notice facility, and undertake a COVID-19 test before the end of his stay-home notice, similar to all other Singaporeans returning from the United Kingdom,” MOH said in a joint statement with the Elections Department (ELD).

MOH said Mr Jeyaretnam is allowed to authorise a representative to deliver his nomination papers on Jun 30 in order to contest in the General Election.

He is also able to apply for his Political Donation Certificate and Minority Certificate and pay his election deposit online at the Elections Department’s website.

“MOH is prepared to grant Mr Jeyaretnam access to the persons required in order for him to issue the Power of Attorney, as well as to make his statutory declaration that the statements made in his nomination papers are true,” said the ministry.



