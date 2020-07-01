GE2020: SDP's Paul Tambyah ready to take on 'mentorship' role in academia if elected as MP

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Paul Tambyah started Wednesday (Jul 1) morning campaigning at a coffee shop along Bangkit Road in Bukit Panjang, giving out flyers and speaking to patrons having their breakfast, sometimes in Mandarin. Four party volunteers were with him.



He continued his walkabout circuiting shophouses and flats in the vicinity, with several party volunteers by his side.



Dr Tambyah is running for the Bukit Panjang SMC seat, a move that caught many by surprise as he was expected to lead the SDP’s four-people Holland-Bukit Timah GRC team.



In a media interview, Dr Tambyah, who is an infectious diseases professor at the National University of Singapore, said that he would take on a “different kind of academic duty” if elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).



“To be honest, I'm actually due for a sabbatical. So there's a lot of room for negotiation, and we have many bright young people coming up within the faculty," he said. "One of the worst things in an academic institution is when you have old guys holding on to power."



“I would much rather play a mentorship role or a leadership role, and encourage or motivate some of the younger people. So I think there's no issue if by some miracle I get elected ... I'm pretty sure I can negotiate something with the dean and the university,” he added.



As for municipal issues, Dr Tambyah brought up the “teething issues” on the Bukit Panjang LRT and noise in the neighbourhood.



He said that residents have brought up the need for noise control, and things that could be done include setting up noise barriers or putting restrictions on hours.



Dr Tambyah was also asked for his thoughts on the Government's policy on wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which some had characterised as a "U-turn".



The authorities had announced in April that it would now be mandatory to wear masks outside the house.

Earlier on in the outbreak, the Government's advice to the public was to only wear a mask if they are not feeling well. This was based on scientific advice and guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).



"People do not expect the Government to be “super scientists or to be better than the WHO," said Dr Tambyah.

But they expect the Government to be “honest and transparent", he added.

"If the reason why they told people not to wear a mask was as Minister Chan Chun Sing said in (a) closed-door session was because they were afraid they didn't have enough masks, then just say that."

“Singaporeans would have risen to that occasion”, he said, if they were told that the mask stockpile was running low and should be kept for healthcare workers.



And as for his lack of political experience compared to veterans in Parliament, Dr Tambyah argued that the People’s Action Party (PAP) has been treading the “same old ideas (of) retraining, reskilling” during the pandemic.



But the idea of training people who are past their retirement age and urging them to keep working could be “dangerous”.



“Would you want to be operated on by a 70- year old neurosurgeon or to ride a bus driven by a 72-year old bus driver?” he asked, before circling back to the need for a retirement income, a proposed policy that is part of SDP’s campaign plan.



Campaigning began at Bukit Panjang SMC where Liang Eng Hwa from the People's Action Party (PAP), bumps into Dr Paul Tambyah of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Jul 1, 2020. (Photo: Rachel Phua)

At one coffee shop he was canvassing at - Fu Yuan Canshi coffee shop - his opponent, PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa, was spotted talking to residents as well.



When asked for his thoughts on Dr Tambyah running for the SMC, Mr Liang reiterated that this election, he is “completely focus(ed) on the residents”.



Bukit Panjang resident Catherine Yong, 48, said that it was good to have new candidates, and she is waiting to hear their plans for the estate.



Her husband, Wong Yow Fui, 49, said that they were surprised to hear on Wednesday that Bukit Panjang’s previous long-time MP, Dr Teo Ho Pin, had retired. He had done a good job, said Mr Wong, but added that he wants to know both Mr Liang and Dr Tambyah will “do better”.



“I hope to hear their plans about the development of this area instead of just nationwide issues ... why (they) came here and not other areas, and what needs to be done for the welfare of the community here,” Mr Wong, who has lived in the neighbourhood for almost 20 years, said.

