GE2020: POFMA correction directions ‘a complete distraction’, says SDP’s Tambyah

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party wants to focus on issues that matter to Singaporeans, instead of “arguing about who signed a circular”, said party chairman Paul Tambyah on Monday (Jul 6).



“It’s a complete distraction.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Tambyah was referring to the correction directions from the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office, which were issued to four organisations - including CNA on Sunday (Jul 5).



The direction was with regard to Dr Tambyah’s statements over the outbreak of COVID-19 in foreign worker dormitories.



“I was trying to figure it out and explain to my wife. She said five agencies have been have been charged including CNA online, New Naratif, The Online Citizen, but no SDP,” he said.



“POFMA is a very bizarre law and it affects the publisher. Theoretically we are not involved.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Tambyah added that this is the “pattern” of the People’s Action Party (PAP).



“They take an issue and then they paint the SDP as being distorted or propagating all kinds of untruths but there's no substance whatsoever.”



The SDP veteran is contesting Bukit Panjang SMC, where he will go up against PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa. While the residents have been “very warm” towards him, Dr Tambyah remains cautious.



“You know what's going to happen is on Cooling-Off Day, the PAP is gonna scare them and tell them you're gonna lose your PAP government,” he said.



“Or they're gonna throw out some scurrilous allegations that we have no way of responding to.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram