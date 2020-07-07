GE2020: Not true that ink from pens provided for voters on Polling Day will 'become invisible', says ELD

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) has refuted false information circulating online that ballot papers and self-inking pens provided for voters on Polling Day have been treated so that marks on the ballot papers become "invisible" after several minutes.

The false information has been circulating online and on instant messaging platforms, the department said in a media statement on Tuesday (Jul 7).

"ELD would like to state categorically that this is not true," it said, adding that marks made by the self-inking pens are permanent.

"In fact, the ink is oil-based, and water and temperature resistant. Similar pens have also been used in elections in other countries, including the Republic of Korea."

The ballot papers used for this year's General Election are "no different" from the ballot papers used in previous elections, and are printed under tight security conditions, ELD said.

"It will not be possible for the ballot papers to be put through any additional treatment under such a tightly controlled environment," it added.

The self-inking pens were introduced to allow voters to indicate their choice on the ballot papers "clearly and easily", the ELD said.

"This arose from feedback in previous elections that some voters, especially more senior voters, had difficulty gripping regular pens to mark their votes," the department added.



Voters may also bring their own pens on Polling Day to mark the ballot papers.

The ELD said it is committed to ensuring "voting security and secrecy", and that there are "rigorous controls" at every step of the voting process.