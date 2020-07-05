GE2020: Sengkang residents concerned about jobs and development of town, says Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: Residents are most concerned about jobs and the development of Sengkang town, and the People’s Action Party (PAP) team has the “experience” and “track record” to serve them, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng on Sunday evening (Jul 5).



Speaking to reporters after his walkabout in Rivervale Plaza, Mr Ng said: “Many residents give me their feedback about their anxieties.

"Many here are middle class families, with parents to upkeep and children to look after. So the pressures and the anxiety of job loss and even income drop are significant.”



Mr Ng was accompanied by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and new face Raymond Lye at Rivervale Plaza. Mr Ng was formerly a Member of Parliament (MP) in Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC and moved to lead the PAP team contesting in the new Sengkang GRC, alongside Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin and Mr Lye.



Adding that he is in “a good position” to help residents as secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Mr Ng said: “It is important for them to know that there is help, from the Government, from NTUC.



“Even in Sengkang town, I can give them the assurance that if there is job loss, the NTUC Job Security Council can be the matching agent for them.”



Mr Ng said the strengths of his role in NTUC “can make a difference” to Sengkang residents.



Those who are anxious about job security have a “key question” this General Election, he added. “Who will be best able to represent them? Will it be my team in Sengkang or will it be somebody else?”

Ng Chee Meng and Raymond Lye of the People's Action Party during a walkabout in Rivervale Plaza on Jul 5, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Residents have also given him feedback about municipal issues about Sengkang new town, said Mr Ng.



“Because we’re a new GRC with new boundaries, (there is) a need for a new town council that will be (created) after the elections,” he added.

Residents are concerned about their daily needs and are looking forward to the development of Sengkang town, Mr Ng said. “My team has the experience, the track record, and a presented plan to Sengkang residents of what we will do.”



Mr Teo noted the issues discussed this General Election - jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, who will look after the town council, and who can speak up for residents.



Noting Mr Ng’s position in the NTUC, Mr Teo added: “If (there is) a resident who says ‘Who can help me with my job, who can help me find a job?’, Chee Meng and NTUC will be able to answer that question and do all they can to help that resident.”



He also said the PAP team contesting in Sengkang GRC has a “very good track record” in running a town council and will be able to manage the town and its finances well.



“Check the track record on both sides, to see who can run the town council and its finances well,” added Mr Teo.



If any party “claims” to represent all citizens, he added, then “it must be able to listen, to speak, in all our four official languages” and debate key issues in Parliament in all four languages.



“We can also check which parties are able to do that," Mr Teo said.

