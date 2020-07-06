GE2020: Political parties and candidates advised against shouting or chanting party slogans while campaigning

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) has advised political parties and candidates to refrain from shouting or chanting party slogans during campaigning walkabouts.

In a media release on Monday (Jul 6), the ELD said it was alerted to recent incidents where this behaviour took place, adding that crowds were observed to have gathered around these groups, without safe distancing of at least one metre.

The observation was made "across political parties and candidates", said the ELD.

"We seek the cooperation of political parties and candidates not to engage in the shouting or chanting of party slogans during campaigning. It is likely to draw a crowd, which makes it more challenging to ensure safe distancing. Shouting and chanting will also generate more droplets, and especially when done in a large group, significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission," said the ELD.

"Political parties and candidates are expected to remind any crowd that forms to comply with safe management measures. If members of the public do not comply with safe management measures, political parties and candidates should disengage, and leave the area."

The ELD reminded political parties and candidates that they must also ensure that campaigning is done in a lawful and orderly manner, and avoid confrontations with other parties that may easily escalate into disorder.

"For example, shouting and chanting of party slogans, especially when done in the presence of opposing political parties and candidates and their supporters in a confined area. Political parties and candidates should exercise positive leadership and set a good example for the public," said the ELD.

Political parties and candidates may refer to the advisory on safe physical campaigning during the General Election issued by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and the Elections Department in late June for more details on safe management measures.

