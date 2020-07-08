GE2020: Singapore needs ‘strong, capable’ government to face the future, says Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE: Singapore needs a “strong, capable” government in order to face a future that is affected by the COVID-19 crisis, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Tuesday (Jul 7).

Speaking during the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC online rally, Mr Teo, who is contesting in the constituency, said that the pandemic is not just a health and economic crisis that is affecting Singapore and the world.

"It’s also affecting the geopolitics of the world," he added.

While a crisis used to unite countries in the past to find common solutions, the current crisis has “become a reason for countries to find, to take issue with each other and to divide the world even more”, he noted.

“These things are all going to affect us in the future,” said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

“We have to prepare for this uncertainty. This election is really about our lives, our jobs, our future, and indeed, the very future of Singapore. We need a strong capable government, and unite the people, in order to face this future.



The General Election campaign is “taking place at a really exceptional time,” he said, adding that the rationale behind the timing was to “clear the deck for us to face very serious crisis in the coming months and years.”

“We need to harness all our energies, all our capabilities, all together, to fight the virus, to preserve jobs, to create new jobs for our people and to come through this crisis together,” he said.

