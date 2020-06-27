GE2020: Singapore passport can be used in place of NRIC on Polling Day, says Elections Department

SINGAPORE: A Singapore passport can be used in place of an NRIC on Polling Day, the Elections Department said in a press statement on Saturday (Jun 27).

This comes after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) saw a “surge in requests" for identity card (IC) services since the announcement of the Writ of Election on Jun 23, especially for the replacement and collection of ICs, and change of address.

“The Elections Department (ELD) would like to assure Singaporeans that the Singapore passport can be used in lieu of the NRIC on Polling Day.”

It also reminded Singaporeans the address on their poll card is based on the registered address as of Mar 1, the cut-off date for the preparation of the Registers of Electors.

“Voters are assigned their polling stations based on their registered addresses as of that date.”

Nomination Day will take place on Jun 30, with Polling Day set for Jul 10.

Earlier this month, ELD issued contingency plans for an election held during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Measures include having more polling stations, e-Registration, and use of face masks except when identity verification is needed. Voters will also get a recommended time-band to cast their ballots, to ensure that the crowds are spread out throughout polling hours.



