GE2020: Singaporeans deserve a Government that can hear everyone’s voices, says NSP’s Spencer Ng

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) believes Singaporeans deserve a Government that can hear everyone’s voices, said the party’s secretary-general Spencer Ng on Thursday (Jul 2).

Speaking on the first day of political party broadcasts, he said that Singapore should have a Government where “every Singaporean has a stake in it”.

“It should be one which is consultative and seeks the opinion of the people for all major decisions. Our party hopes that we can be the voices that have been given lesser thought,” he said.

This is why NSP wants to champion “extremely important policies” regarding labour, housing, population, retirement and cost of living for Singaporeans in the Parliament, he said.

The party wants a country that considers all Singaporeans first, a Government that ensures its people have the priority for “quality jobs”, he said.

“We have witnessed the large supply of foreigners flooding our country to compete for jobs. Consequently, it has depressed our wages,” he said.

He added that NSP wants to reduce the cost of living.

“One way is to make our housing affordable. HDB’s mission is to provide us with affordable homes of quality and value but many of our young are caught in a mire of housing debts. This has contributed to rising cost of living as a result,” he said.

He asked if this is what Singapore wants for its future generations. He also questioned if the impending increase of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is necessary.

“GST is a regressive tax. It affects the poor and the working class much more than those in the upper class. To relief the pressure of cost of living, we can start off with abolishing GST on basic necessities,” he said.

He also said that the party wants the Government to “honour our legal rights to withdraw our Central Provident Fund (CPF) at 55”.

“Financial literacy for our retirees is the key to ensure they have adequate money to enjoy their hard-earned retirement. We do not believe in equal misery for all pertaining to the CPF,” he said.

Mr Ng commended Singaporeans for their resilience during these “challenging times”. “Our country can move forward because of the spirit you possess. It is a spirit uniquely Singaporean. It is this resilient spirit which has always lifted our country through thick and thin,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested Singapore socially, economically and “perhaps now, politically”, he said.

“This General Election is upon us now. And it is our responsibility to choose a Government which has the ability to find solutions for the challenges we are facing and at the same time (be) accountable to Singaporeans,” he said.

“This accountability cannot be achieved if PAP has the super-majority in the Parliament. No one is immune to mistakes. The opposition can offer perspectives which the PAP may miss out. This will reduce the ‘benefit from hindsight’ statements and solutions may then be more holistic and thoughtful.”

Concluding his speech, he said that NSP wants to build a Government that can make decisions after considering all perspectives, a Government that is diverse but fair to all Singaporeans.

Urging Singaporeans to “do the next right thing” on Polling Day, he said: “It is here I announce that the NSP team is ready and primed to work towards these goals. We implore you to consider our proposal tonight.”

