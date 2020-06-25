GE2020: Singaporeans First party dissolved, says founder Tan Jee Say

SINGAPORE: Opposition party Singaporeans First has been dissolved, said the party's founder and secretary-general Tan Jee Say on Thursday (Jun 25).

The party made the decision "in the best interests of Singapore" and in the name of "opposition unity and cooperation", said Mr Tan in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This decision was not made lightly, but we believe that this move is in the best interests of Singapore," said Mr Tan.

Founded in 2014, Singaporeans First contested Jurong and Tanjong Pagar GRCs during the 2015 General Election.

It lost to the People's Action Party (PAP) in both GRCs, garnering 20.71 per cent of the votes in Jurong and 22.29 per cent in Tanjong Pagar.

"Opposition unity and cooperation have always been a guiding principle of our party," said Mr Tan, adding that the party chose to avoid three-cornered fights in the 2015 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Singapore needs a strong opposition to check the government and provide an alternative voice for the people. We believe a strong opposition is best achieved with consolidation," he added.

Mr Tan said that Singaporeans First has redirected several people who wanted to join its party to other parties. Several former members are also "active" in other parties, he said.

Dr Ang Yong Guan, the chairman of Singaporeans First during the 2015 General Election, was recently revealed to be a candidate with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) for the upcoming General Election.



"The Central Executive Committee of Singaporeans First would like to encourage our members to join other parties, those that reflect their values and beliefs, to help them in the coming General Election," said Mr Tan.

"It has been an honour and privilege to advocate on Singaporeans' behalf and we hope to continue to have your support wherever we go," he added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram