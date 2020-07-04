GE2020: Queried on running town council, SPP’s Steve Chia says he is 'familiar with estate management issues'

SINGAPORE: The chief of the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) said on Saturday (Jul 4) that his professional experience means he is familiar with matters related to the running of an estate.

When asked about his credentials for running a town council, SPP secretary-general Steve Chia said: “I have been the secretary of a condo management committee and I was the chairman before in condo management, so I am familiar with all the management issues that an estate requires.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

He is a self-employed trader.



Mr Chia leads the SPP’s Bishan-Toa Payoh team, which also comprises vice-chairman Williiamson Lee, Mr Osman Sulaiman and Mr Melvyn Chiu.



All four were on a walkabout, canvassing votes at markets in Toa Payoh on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore People’s Party’s team for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC during their walkabout at the Toa Payoh Lorong 7 market on 4 Jul, 2020. (Photo: Cindy Co)

Mr Lee and Mr Chiu, who are both 40, said that they would like to speak up on issues facing those in their 30s and 40s.



The issues are: Problems in getting housing, the sandwiched middle class, the rising cost of childcare and professional, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) issues.



“This is what we share in common and we hope to be able to speak up for more people in this area, because who else will understand better?” said Mr Chiu.



When asked how their strategy to campaign in Bishan-Toa Payoh will differ this year, Mr Chia said that the lack of physical rallies meant that the “reach” will be different.



Instead, the party has spent time talking to individual voters about the importance of an alternative Parliamentary voice and building up alternative credible parties, he said.



SPP also contested Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC against the PAP in 2011 and 2015.



The People’s Action Party (PAP) has been “harping” on the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr Chiu. He was asked if shifting the country’s focus to the General Election could worsen the pandemic.



“I think there is more to the General Election than this pandemic,” he said, adding that voters should look towards the future and ensure there is “proper debate” and “proper balance” in Parliament.



The Singapore People’s Party’s four-member team for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC during their walkabout at the Toa Payoh Lorong 7 market on 4 Jul, 2020. (Photo: Cindy Co)

On the likelihood of forming a coalition government with other opposition parties, Mr Chia said that it is “very certain” that the PAP will remain the Government.



“Probably they will still swipe the whole Parliament of mandatory seats,” he said, adding that the PAP could still form a coalition government as a majority party if it lost power.



“It’s not a bad thing to have a coalition government,” he said, as more views would be considered in policymaking.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram