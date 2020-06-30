GE2020: Suntec Convention Centre to be used as venue for livestreaming of online rallies

SINGAPORE: The Suntec Singapore Convention Centre will be used as a venue for livestreaming online rallies for the General Election, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Tuesday (Jun 30).

This is a service provided by the Government, as physical rallies and other large gatherings are not allowed this election due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ELD had said earlier this month that the Government will subsidise the cost of venues with Internet connectivity, for parties and candidates who wish to livestream online rallies using these venues.

From Jul 1 to 8, up to 10 venues will be available a day at the Suntec Convention Centre - from 7am to 10am, 12pm to 3pm, and 7pm to 10pm.

“Candidates or their election agents can submit their applications via the Candidate Services page on ELD’s website from 8am to 1pm for timeslots on the following day,” said the ELD and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint news release.

“In the event where the number of applications exceed the number of available timeslots, a ballot will be conducted to determine successful applications.”

The venues will be available at nominal rate of S$107. There will be Internet connectivity, general lighting, air conditioning, as well as basic furniture consisting of two tables and 10 chairs.

"Similar to physical rallies, beyond the basic technical setup furnished onsite at the recording venues, candidates are expected to make their own arrangements for filming and live streaming, to ensure the successful delivery of their own livestreams," said ELD and IMDA.

Candidates are also required to publish the livestreaming feed on their own platforms that have been declared to the Returning Officer, and the content of the rallies must comply with the Internet Code of Practice (ICOP) and other applicable laws.

The use of the venues is optional, and parties can carry out livestreaming without using the venues.