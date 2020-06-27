‘I’m quite confident of this area’: Tan Cheng Bock bullish about chances in West Coast GRC

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock said on Saturday (Jun 27) he is confident of his team’s chances in West Coast GRC in the upcoming General Election.



Speaking to reporters after a walkabout at the West Coast Market Square, Dr Tan emphasised that West Coast is a familiar stomping ground.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t go anywhere if I don’t win. That’s a philosophy you must know. And I’m back here because I know the area very well,” he said.



“I’ll welcome any competitor, no problem. I’m quite confident of this area because I’ve served this area for many years.”



Dr Tan was Member of Parliament for Ayer Rajah for 26 years, when he was with the People's Action Party (PAP). The ward is now part of West Coast GRC.



He is likely to be part of a five-member team contesting West Coast GRC, together with Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Ms Hazel Poa, Mr Leong Mun Wai and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with Mr Khoo, Dr Tan spent some time interacting with residents at the West Coast hawker centre on Saturday morning.



“I was quite cheered today by the reception," said Dr Tan. “When I came in, I could feel the vibe that many of them still recognise me and many of them asked me to come back and I said: ‘Okay, I’ll try.’”



The Progress Singapore Party's secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock on a walkabout at West Coast Food Centre on Jun 27, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The PSP on Friday announced its line-up of potential candidates to contest four Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and five Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) at the upcoming General Election.



Dr Tan made the announcement after the party unveiled its last slate of prospective candidates, bringing the total to 24.



PSP will contest in West Coast, Nee Soon, Tanjong Pagar and Chua Chu Kang GRCs, as well as Hong Kah North, Pioneer, Yio Chu Kang, Kebun Baru and Marymount SMCs.



The line-up did not include PSP party member Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



When asked whether Mr Lee would be contesting for the PSP or would only remain as a member, Dr Tan kept mum.



“In politics things change, in politics, timing is important, and in politics, how I move, I don’t tell you,” replied Dr Tan. “Whether he wants to join as a candidate or not ... is also up to the party.



“We have an exco (executive committee) that is doing this selection. And we’ll wait and see. We have a group of people, who I call potential candidates, everybody is in that group. And when I decide to field them, I can field them. They are all ready.”



The Progress Singapore Party's secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock on a walkabout at West Coast Food Centre on Jun 27, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

PSP will be fielding a number of political newcomers as part of their slate of candidates and Dr Tan was keen to emphasise that they can each contribute in their own way.



“Look at every candidate now with a changed view ... It doesn’t mean that the criteria set by the PAP is the best criteria for Singapore, but unfortunately that is the thinking of many Singaporeans - it must be like this then they would be a good candidate,” he explained.



“You must give people a chance, let them see how they can perform.”



Dr Tan also stressed the party's diversity of candidates.



“Our candidates come from all walks of life. Simple people can bring very good knowledge to Parliament because they know the ground,” he added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram