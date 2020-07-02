GE2020: Tan Cheng Bock will not take up NCMP seat, calls scheme a 'ploy' to entice voters from opposition

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock said he will not take up a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seat if the opportunity arises, calling it a “ploy” to entice voters from opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to 628 Ang Mo Kio Market on Thursday (Jul 2) where he attended a walkabout with Yio Chu Kang SMC candidate Kayla Low, Dr Tan said he agreed with the Workers’ Party on their views of the NCMP scheme.

“I know they (PAP) changed the rules and all the NCMPs actually behave like MPs in the House. But there’s one element missing – there’s no ground for him,” said Dr Tan.

“For us to be able to be a good opposition, we must always have some home or ground ... I look at it as a ploy ... to entice you to all vote the PAP, because they guarantee you have 12 NCMPs.”

The NCMP scheme, which was designed to ensure a minimum number of opposition parliamentarians even if they are not elected, is a "poisoned chalice", Workers' Party candidate Dennis Tan said on Wednesday.

The NCMP scheme allows the "best-performing losers" from the opposition to enter Parliament after a General Election. Members of the WP have in the past spoken up against the scheme, which has been in place for 36 years.

It is important that those going into Parliament get the majority mandate from the people, said Dr Tan.

“All must get elected ...The argument now that you don’t have to elect a proper MP, there will be an NCMP – there’s a slight difference here,” he said.

Progress Singapore Party leader Tan Cheng Bock at a walkabout in an Ang Mo Kio market on Jul 2, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Dr Tan added that he would not take up an NCMP spot if the opportunity arises, but would not deny fellow party members the opportunity.

“I won’t take but if my men want to take I’ll let them take, because I have been to Parliament. I enjoyed Parliament being a proper elected MP. If the new ones feel that they want to have a feel of what Parliament is like, I won’t stop them,” he said.

“I’m already 80 years old and I always say I want people to get into the House to really experience what it’s like in the House. All the questions being asked and the answers by the ministers ... it’s an experience they must go through. I will leave it to them.”

Dr Tan was the MP for Ayer Rajah for 26 years, when he was with the People's Action Party. The ward is now part of West Coast GRC.

During his time as an MP between 1980 and 2006, Dr Tan also spoke against the Nominated Member of Parliament scheme.

“I opposed the NMP scheme very, very strongly and I stated my case in Parliament, objected to it and voted against it. That has been my stand,” he said. “For the NCMP (scheme), I’m not against it but that’s my own take. It’s not just being able to talk in Parliament but I always believe that you must have a base.”

Along with other PSP members, Dr Tan and Ms Low spent about 45 minutes greeting residents, as well as posing for photographs. They also ran into the People’s Action Party candidate for the Single Member Constituency, Mr Yip Hon Weng.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock and his team run into People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Yip Hon Weng and his team during their walkabout at an Ang Mo Kio market on Jul 2, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

