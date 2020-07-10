GE2020: PAP wins West Coast GRC with 51.69% of votes against Tan Cheng Bock’s team

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Mr S Iswaran has defeated Dr Tan Cheng Bock and his team from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in West Coast GRC.



The PAP captured the five seats with 51.69 per cent of total valid votes, while the PSP garnered 48.31 per cent.



Mr Iswaran, who is Minister for Communications and Information, led a team comprising Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, Ms Foo Mee Har, Mr Ang Wei Neng and new face Ms Rachel Ong.



Mr Lee and Mr Ang were formally MPs for Jurong GRC.



Observers had expected a tough fight in West Coast, with Dr Tan, a former PAP MP, returning to contest in this General Election after forming the PSP.



Dr Tan was, for 26 years, the MP for the Ayer Rajah ward, which is now part of West Coast GRC.



His PSP slate for West Coast GRC includes Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Ms Hazel Poa, Mr Leong Mun Wai and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.

During campaigning, Mr Iswaran had said it was “wrong” to frame the contest as one between two ministers and Dr Tan, saying it was “not about personalities”.



Rather, it was about what the two sides have to offer, he said.

West Coast GRC has traditionally been a PAP stronghold. In 2015, the PAP won 78.75 per cent of the vote against the Reform Party, making them one of the best performing teams for the ruling party.

