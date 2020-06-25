GE2020: Workers' Party to contest 4 GRCs, 2 SMCs

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party will contest in four Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and two Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) at the upcoming General Election, party leader Pritam Singh said on Thursday (Jun 25).

The party will field candidates in Aljunied, Marine Parade, Sengkang and East Coast GRCs, as well as Hougang and Punggol West SMCs.

It will contest 21 seats in total: Five seats each in Aljunied, Marine Parade and East Coast GRCs, four seats in the new Sengkang GRC, one in Hougang SMC and another in the new Punggol West SMC.

In the 2015 General Election, the Workers' Party contested 28 seats in total, in Aljunied, Jalan Besar, Marine Parade, East Coast and Nee Soon GRCs, as well as Hougang, Punggol East, MacPherson, Sengkang West and Fengshan SMCs.

Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Chen Show Mao and Mr Png Eng Huat will not run in the upcoming General Election, said Mr Singh, adding that they are "not retiring".

Mr Singh was speaking to reporters as the party unveiled its first four prospective candidates for the General Election.

He said: "I think we have the best candidates that we can find ... and we want them to represent (Singaporeans) and represent them well.

"If we can find more candidates ... of course, we can consider fielding for more seats. But I think it's important for us to focus our efforts and ensure that the candidates that we put forward can do well for the Workers' Party."

He said the party will reveal over the next few days how many candidates will be new and how many will be standing again for election.

"It will be a tough General Election, but I'm looking forward to it like the rest of the Workers' Party," he added.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

