GE2020: Three more new faces among Workers' Party prospective candidates

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) on Saturday (Jun 27) announced a third batch of prospective candidates for the General Election, including three new faces and two former candidates.

The new faces are: IT professional Nathaniel Koh, 36, contracts administrator Tan Chen Chen, 38, and lawyer Fadli Fawzi, 40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be the second electoral contest for Mr Kenneth Foo and Mr Terence Tan, who had run in the 2015 General Election.



WP chief Pritam Singh and chairman Sylvia Lim introduced the five prospective candidates at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Fourteen candidates have been announced so far in three press conferences, with a last session to come on Sunday. WP will be contesting 21 seats in Aljunied, East Coast, Marine Parade and Sengkang GRCs, as well as Hougang and Punggol West SMCs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The candidates in the wards WP holds will be refreshed, Mr Singh had said earlier. Former Non-Constituency Members of Parliament Leon Perera and Gerald Giam will be contesting in Aljunied GRC, replacing Mr Chen Show Mao and former party chief Low Thia Khiang, who is retiring from electoral politics.

Mr Dennis Tan will be standing in Hougang SMC in place of Mr Png Eng Huat who is also not running this election. WP has not announced where any of the other candidates will be fielded.



Mr Singh also said the WP manifesto will be released on Sunday.

NATHANIEL KOH KIM KUI

Workers' Party candidate for GE2020 Nathaniel Koh Kim Kui. (Photo: Workers' Party)

IT professional Nathaniel Koh, 36, is contesting in a General Election for the first time but has been volunteering with WP for 11 years.

Mr Koh said he joined WP in 2009. He was in the party’s youth wing and was an election agent in the now-defunct Sengkang West SMC.

He had volunteered at former Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap’s Meet-the-People (MPS) sessions and since the 2015 GE, has been secretarial assistant to Mr Singh at his MPS.



He and his wife are expecting their first child.

TAN CHEN CHEN

Workers' Party candidate for GE2020 Tan Chen Chen. (Photo: Workers' Party)

Ms Tan Chen Chen, 38, a contracts administrator, is another new face.

She said that she has volunteered with WP since 2015 and was active in Aljunied GRC under Mr Low’s Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division.

She is married and has a three-month-old baby.

MUHAMMAD FADLI MOHAMMED FAWZI

Workers' Party candidate for GE2020 Muhammad Fadli Bin Mohammed Fawzi. (Photo: Workers' Party)

Mr Fadli Fawzi, 40, is a lawyer at Inkwell Law Corporation. Before that, he was a senior policy development officer with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

He graduated from the Singapore Management University’s juris doctor programme and holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in sociology from the National University of Singapore.

He has been a councillor of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council since May 2014.



KENNETH FOO SECK GUAN

Workers' Party candidate for GE2020 Kenneth Foo Seck Guan. (Photo: Workers' Party)

Mr Kenneth Foo, 43, was part of the five-member WP team that contested Nee Soon GRC in the 2015 polls, but lost to the People’s Action Party there.

Mr Foo, deputy director at the Singapore Cancer Society, is Ms Lim's legislative assistant.



TERENCE TAN LI-CHERN

Workers' Party candidate for GE2020 Terence Tan Li-Chern. (Photo: Workers' Party)

Mr Terence Tan ran in Marine Parade GRC in 2015 as part of a five-member team led by Mr Yee Jenn Jong, who will also be contesting the coming General Election. The WP team garnered 35.9 per cent of votes cast and lost to the People’s Action Party.

The 48-year-old lawyer is the deputy organising secretary of the party and has been volunteering with WP since 2011.

Besides practising law, he has had experience in the management levels of property development companies, hotels and the hospitality sector, he said.

Mr Tan is married with two sons.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram